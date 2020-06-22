New Delhi, June 22: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh issued a press statement on the face-off between Indian soldiers and Chinese Army in Galwan Valley. According to the press note, Singh urged PM Narendra Modi and the Indian government to rise to the occasion and ensure justice for Col. B. Santosh Babu and our jawans who died in the fierce attack while defending our territorial integrity. "To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith," he said.

Singh further added that this is the time when we need to stand together as a nation and be united towards our response in dealing with this brazen threat. Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi Again Targets PM Modi, Says 'Satellite Images Show Chinese Troops on Indian Land in Pangong Lake Area'.

Here's press statement by Dr Manmohan Singh:

We call upon the PM&Govt to rise to the occasion, to ensure justice for Col. B. Santosh Babu&our jawans who have made ultimate sacrifice&resolutely defended our territorial integrity. To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith.: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/PtD031VEIx — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments in which the PM had said that there was no Chinese incursion into the Indian Territory. Gandhi tweeted a video clip showed a new channel. Referring to satellite images as shown in the clip, the Congress leader claimed that Chinese troops have captured “Indian Territory near Pangong Lake".

