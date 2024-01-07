‘Fake News’: Maldivian Deputy Minister Hassan Zihan Denies Suspension of Ministers Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi

Male, January 7: Maldivian Deputy Minister Hassan Zihan, quoting a local media tweet, on Sunday denied a report of his suspension from the cabinet, along with other ministers, over derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it 'fake news'. His denial came after local media outlet Adhadhu reported that deputy youth ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid were suspended over social media posts, making mocking references to Prime Minister Modi.

Citing a top government source, Adhadhu reported that three deputy ministers were suspended for making disparaging statements against PM Modi, following his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Further, a section of officials in the Maldivian government were seen exchanging heated messages on X with Indian citizens and troll accounts as well, the local media outlet reported. Maldives Government Suspends Ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid Over Derogatory Remarks on PM Narendra Modi.

A massive uproar broke after a Maldivian deputy minister and some other government officials shared derogatory posts about PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep. PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list." In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster. ‘India is Time-tested Friend, Unwavering Ally’: Maldives Former Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi by Two Deputy Ministers of Island Nation.

Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep. The matter has been escalated as the post by Maldivian Minister Shiuna -- which has now been deleted -- featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to the Union Territory. The Maldivian government had said that 'appropriate action' will be taken against the minister, who is in the midst of a social media firestorm over her post, mocking viral photographs from PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

"With regards to the recent remarks by the Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, the Indian High Commissioner has taken up the matter in Male," a source said. Earlier in the day, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by the Shiuna and urged President Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments.

Saying that India was "instrumental" in the security and prosperity of the Maldives, the former premier called on Muizzu to give an assurance to New Delhi that the comments don't reflect government policy. "What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed posted on X.

A section of India's film fraternity, too, came out in support of PM Modi and strongly criticised the derogatory remarks by Maldivian leaders against the country and its leader. They also voiced support for PM Modi's call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

Actor Akshay Kumar, in a strongly worded post on X, hit out at Maldivian leaders for mocking PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, and drawing parallels between beach tourism in India and the island nation through "hateful and racist comments." The 'Khiladi' actor emphasised India's role as a major tourist contributor to the Maldives while pointing out that India sends the maximum number of tourists to the island nation.

"Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," Akshay Kumar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bollywood A-lister Salman Khan also heaped praise on Prime Minister Modi for visiting Lakshadweep and posting 'cool' and beautiful pictures from the island. "It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain," the 'Tiger 3' actor posted on X.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also hit out at Maldives MP Zahid Rameez over his remarks against Indians, calling him "crass and vulgarly racist". Meanwhile, ex-cricketer Venkatesh Prasad also slammed Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna for making derogatory remarks against India.