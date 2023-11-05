Udalguri, November 5: At least three people were killed and four others were injured following a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Assam's Udalguri district on Sunday morning. According to police, the incident took place on National Highway 15 near Orang, Bhergaon in the Saikia Chuburi area where a car collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction. Assam Road Accident: Four Killed, Seven Injured as SUV Collides With Bus in Goalpara (Watch Video).

A police officer from Udalguri district said that three people died in the accident. "The car was coming from Tinsukia towards Dimakuchi. Three people died and four others were injured in the accident," the police officer said. The injured persons were rushed to the hospital. More details are awaited.

