Mumbai, October 6: A local court on Thursday sent the person accused in the Bandra Worli Sea Link road accident to one day police custody. Five people were killed and eight injured in the accident the previous day. The police said that accused, identified as Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia, has been booked under section 304 (death by negligence) of the India Penal Code for over speeding and rash driving.

The accident took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday when several people sustained injuries in the mishap in which an ambulance and a car and some other vehicles were parked on the roadside and were preparing to take victims of an earlier accident to a hospital. Bandra Worli Sea Link Accident CCTV Video: 5 Killed After Speeding Car Drives Into Accident Site in Mumbai, Ambulance Hit Too.

A car being driven at a high speed came and crashed into the ambulance and three more vehicles as well as the car that was involved in the previous crash. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information. Relief and rescue operations were conducted with the help of locals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences for the loss of lives in the car accident on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link road. Bandra Worli Sea Link Accident Video: 10 Injured After Collision Between Four Cars and Ambulance in Mumbai.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Wednesday.

