Mumbai, September 22: The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharastra rose to 17, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

"Death toll rises to 17 in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday," according to the rescue agency.

The NDRF said a total of 20 people have been rescued so far. The incident happened at around 3:40 am. Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade and police teams reached the spot and started carrying out the rescue operations. Bhiwandi Building Collapse Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences to Families of Deceased, Says 'All Possible Assistance Being Provided to the Affected'.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the incident. The President tweeted, "The loss of lives in the building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities are coordinating rescue and relief efforts."

"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

