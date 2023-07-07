Bhopal, July 7: An FIR has been registered against a person for allegedly using an image of the Sidhi urination incident and doctoring it to insult the Tricolour, police said on Thursday. According to police, a person with the Twitter handle 'Shafeeq 2.0' used an image from the Sidhi urination incident and doctored it to insult the Indian flag.

Anil Bajpai, SHO Kamla Nagar, Bhopal said that a case has been registered against the person operating the account Shafeeq 2.0 under sections 1531 (1), 465 and 469 and section 67 of the IT Act as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act. Sidhi Urination Case: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shares Lunch With Victim Dashmat Rawat, Condemns Disturbing Incident (Watch Video).

Earlier on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had lunch with urination case victim Dashmat Rawat at the CM House in Bhopal. The Chief Minister met the victim of the Sidhi urination incident at CM's house in the state capital, Bhopal, and had lunch with him.

Chouhan welcomed the victim, Dashmat Rawat, and also washed his feet as a mark of respect. He also apologized to the victim for the incident and said he was deeply disturbed and filled with pain after seeing the video. "My heart is filled with pain; Dashmat ji this is an attempt to share your pain. Also, I apologize to you. For me, only people are god," CM Chouhan wrote after meeting the victim. Urination Incident in Sidhi Blot on Humanity, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

CM Chouhan met with the victim Dasmat Rawat at CM House. During this, the chief minister washed Dashmat's feet as a mark of respect, put tilak on his forehead, and garlanded him. He also honoured him by offering a Shawl, Sriphal, and the idol of lord Ganesha. Besides, CM fed Dashmat with his own hand on the occasion.

Notably, in a viral video of the incident, the accused Pravesh Shukla (30) was seen urinating on Rawat. After meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM's residence in Bhopal on Thursday, the Sidhi urination case victim Dashmat Rawat said that he met with the minister and it felt good.

"I met the minister, it felt good. He (CM Chouhan) called up my family and spoke to my family. I felt good. Now, I am going back after meeting him," Rawat told ANI. When asked about the incident and why the accused Pravesh Rawat (30) urinated on him, Rawat said, "What to say, nothing now. Whatever happened, had happened.

"Soon after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, CM Shivraj Chouhan took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including slapping the National Security Act (NSA) on the accused.

The accused, Shukla was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and was booked under the NSA. An order in this regard was issued by Sidhi Collector, Saket Malviya, and the accused was sent to Central Jail Rewa. The accused's illegal construction was also demolished by the local administration on the same day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)