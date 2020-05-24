India Records Highest Ever Spike of of 6,767 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Rises to 1,31,868, Death Toll Rises to 3,867

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 24: India recorded a highest ever spike of 6,767 COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus tally in the country to 1,31,868 on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of the total cases, 73,560 are active cases while as many as 54,440 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 3, 867 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning. Track Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state with coronavirus with as many as 60 deaths in a single day on Saturday and 2,608 more infected persons. The state death toll has touched 1,577 while the total COVID-19 patients count mounted to 47,190 till May 23. The state Health Department said of the total cases, 32,201 were active, swelling by a new high of 3,747 over Friday's 28,454.

Highest ever spike of 6767 #COVID19 cases & 147 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 cured/discharged and 3867 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/0r5cnBfxnC — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan with other senior officials interacted with representatives of 11 municipal areas from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan which have reported a high number of COVID-19 cases. These areas alone account for 70% of India's active case-load.

Globally, the overall number of COVID-19 cases increased to over 5.3 million, while the death toll surged past 342,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,309,698, while the death toll increased to 342,078, the report added. The US has the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,622,605 and 97,087, respectively.