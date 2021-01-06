New Delhi, January 6: India on Wednesday reported 18,088 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total COVID-19 tally in the country to 1,03,74,932. At present, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2,27,546 while as many as 99,97,272 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. India reported 21,314 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. With 264 new fatalities, the death toll in India due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,50,114. How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccine in India Using Co-WIN; Check Step By Step Process of Vaccination Laid Down by Indian Government.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 96.32 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as percent. The total number of samples tested up to January 5 is 17,74,63,405 including 9,31,408 samples tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date with 19,50,171 total COVID-19 cases in the state. The state reported 3,160 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while 64 more deaths took the death toll to 49,759.

The Health Ministry said that over 84 percent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. With the approval of the two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive in India is slated to begin soon.

In the first phase of vaccination, the government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with comorbidities.

