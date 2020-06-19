India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 13,586 COVID-19 Cases, 336 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 3.8 Lakh Mark

Mumbai, June 19: India reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new coronavirus cases and 336 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532.

These numbers also include 1,63,248 active cases, and the number of recovered patients has increased to 2,04,711. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 12,573 deaths. India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%, Total Number of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Reaches 1.9 Lakh.

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 13,586 New Cases:

India reports the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new #COVID19 cases and 336 deaths in last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated & 12,573 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/JuwHD8X6OE — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India by the pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 120504 cases and 5,751 people have died so far. Delhi, on the other hand, has also shown a huge spike in the numbers and the total cases have inched closer to the 50,000 mark. Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 52,334 cases and 625 people have died.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 33 0 44 2 Andhra Pradesh 3637 3789 92 7518 3 Arunachal Pradesh 93 10 0 103 4 Assam 2114 2654 9 4777 5 Bihar 1925 5056 44 7025 6 Chandigarh 62 306 6 374 7 Chhattisgarh 708 1228 10 1946 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 13 0 58 9 Delhi 26669 21341 1969 49979 10 Goa 596 109 0 705 11 Gujarat 6191 17819 1591 25601 12 Haryana 4528 4556 134 9218 13 Himachal Pradesh 205 382 8 595 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2340 3144 71 5555 15 Jharkhand 711 1198 11 1920 16 Karnataka 2847 4983 114 7944 17 Kerala 1358 1415 21 2794 18 Ladakh 591 95 1 687 19 Madhya Pradesh 2308 8632 486 11426 20 Maharashtra 53915 60838 5751 120504 21 Manipur 407 199 0 606 22 Meghalaya 13 30 1 44 23 Mizoram 129 1 0 130 24 Nagaland 90 103 0 193 25 Odisha 1357 3144 11 4512 26 Puducherry 155 109 7 271 27 Punjab 962 2570 83 3615 28 Rajasthan 2792 10742 323 13857 29 Sikkim 65 5 0 70 30 Tamil Nadu 23068 28641 625 52334 31 Telangana 2531 3301 195 6027 32 Tripura 515 639 1 1155 33 Uttarakhand 690 1386 26 2102 34 Uttar Pradesh 5477 9239 465 15181 35 West Bengal 5216 7001 518 12735 Cases being reassigned to states 8927 8927 Total# 163248 204711 12573 380532

The number of people recovering from coronavirus has been gradually increasing lately. On Thursday, the government of India informed that the recovery rate has improved to 52.95 percent. In addition to this, the recoveries and deaths ratio stands at 94.07 percent:5.93 percent. Wednesday's recovery rate was at 52.47 percent as compared to Tuesday's recovery rate of 51.08 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).