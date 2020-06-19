India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 13,586 COVID-19 Cases, 336 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 3.8 Lakh Mark
Mumbai, June 19: India reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new coronavirus cases and 336 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532.
These numbers also include 1,63,248 active cases, and the number of recovered patients has increased to 2,04,711. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 12,573 deaths. India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%, Total Number of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Reaches 1.9 Lakh.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India by the pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 120504 cases and 5,751 people have died so far. Delhi, on the other hand, has also shown a huge spike in the numbers and the total cases have inched closer to the 50,000 mark. Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 52,334 cases and 625 people have died.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|33
|0
|44
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3637
|3789
|92
|7518
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|93
|10
|0
|103
|4
|Assam
|2114
|2654
|9
|4777
|5
|Bihar
|1925
|5056
|44
|7025
|6
|Chandigarh
|62
|306
|6
|374
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|708
|1228
|10
|1946
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|45
|13
|0
|58
|9
|Delhi
|26669
|21341
|1969
|49979
|10
|Goa
|596
|109
|0
|705
|11
|Gujarat
|6191
|17819
|1591
|25601
|12
|Haryana
|4528
|4556
|134
|9218
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|205
|382
|8
|595
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2340
|3144
|71
|5555
|15
|Jharkhand
|711
|1198
|11
|1920
|16
|Karnataka
|2847
|4983
|114
|7944
|17
|Kerala
|1358
|1415
|21
|2794
|18
|Ladakh
|591
|95
|1
|687
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2308
|8632
|486
|11426
|20
|Maharashtra
|53915
|60838
|5751
|120504
|21
|Manipur
|407
|199
|0
|606
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|30
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|129
|1
|0
|130
|24
|Nagaland
|90
|103
|0
|193
|25
|Odisha
|1357
|3144
|11
|4512
|26
|Puducherry
|155
|109
|7
|271
|27
|Punjab
|962
|2570
|83
|3615
|28
|Rajasthan
|2792
|10742
|323
|13857
|29
|Sikkim
|65
|5
|0
|70
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|23068
|28641
|625
|52334
|31
|Telangana
|2531
|3301
|195
|6027
|32
|Tripura
|515
|639
|1
|1155
|33
|Uttarakhand
|690
|1386
|26
|2102
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|5477
|9239
|465
|15181
|35
|West Bengal
|5216
|7001
|518
|12735
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8927
|8927
|Total#
|163248
|204711
|12573
|380532
The number of people recovering from coronavirus has been gradually increasing lately. On Thursday, the government of India informed that the recovery rate has improved to 52.95 percent. In addition to this, the recoveries and deaths ratio stands at 94.07 percent:5.93 percent. Wednesday's recovery rate was at 52.47 percent as compared to Tuesday's recovery rate of 51.08 percent.
