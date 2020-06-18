Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%, Total Number of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Reaches 1.9 Lakh

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 10:31 AM IST
A+
A-
India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%, Total Number of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Reaches 1.9 Lakh
Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 18: India reported the highest single-day spike of 12,881 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 334 deaths. At a time, when the total cases have crossed the 3,6 lakh mark, the number of recoveries have also improved to 1,94,324. On Thursday, the government of India informed that the recovery rate has improved to 52.95 percent. In addition to this, the recoveries and deaths ratio stands at 94.07 percent:5.93 percent.

On Wednesday, India's recovery rate was at 52.47 percent as compared to Tuesday's recovery rate of 51.08 percent. The recovery rate on June 13 was 49.95 percent, which improved from 49.47 percent on June 12. On June 11, it was 49.21 per cent while on June 10, the recovery rate was 48.88 percent. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237.

Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state with the virus, reached to 1,16,752 while the death toll climbed to 5,651. On Wednesday, the state recorded another 114 coronavirus deaths, and cases crossed the 3,000 figure again with 3,307 new patients. COVID-19 cases have increased across the country, including Tamil Nadu and Delhi which are among the badly hit states in India by the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Coronavirus Deaths COVID 19 India's recovery rate Recovery
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi Launches Auction Process of 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining, Calls It 'Big Step to Make India Self-Reliant in Energy Sector'
News

PM Narendra Modi Launches Auction Process of 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining, Calls It 'Big Step to Make India Self-Reliant in Energy Sector'
Govt Has Set a Target to Gasify Around 100 Million Tonnes of Coal by 2030, Says PM Narendra Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
News

Govt Has Set a Target to Gasify Around 100 Million Tonnes of Coal by 2030, Says PM Narendra Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
News

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19
News

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19
'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
News

'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Health & Wellness

WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA
News

COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement