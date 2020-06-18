India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%, Total Number of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Reaches 1.9 Lakh

New Delhi, June 18: India reported the highest single-day spike of 12,881 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 334 deaths. At a time, when the total cases have crossed the 3,6 lakh mark, the number of recoveries have also improved to 1,94,324. On Thursday, the government of India informed that the recovery rate has improved to 52.95 percent. In addition to this, the recoveries and deaths ratio stands at 94.07 percent:5.93 percent.

On Wednesday, India's recovery rate was at 52.47 percent as compared to Tuesday's recovery rate of 51.08 percent. The recovery rate on June 13 was 49.95 percent, which improved from 49.47 percent on June 12. On June 11, it was 49.21 per cent while on June 10, the recovery rate was 48.88 percent. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237.

Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%

The recovery rate has further improved to 52.95%; the recoveries/deaths ratio stands at 94.07%:5.93%: Government of India. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0CQtHPioUS — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state with the virus, reached to 1,16,752 while the death toll climbed to 5,651. On Wednesday, the state recorded another 114 coronavirus deaths, and cases crossed the 3,000 figure again with 3,307 new patients. COVID-19 cases have increased across the country, including Tamil Nadu and Delhi which are among the badly hit states in India by the pandemic.

