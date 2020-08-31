New Delhi, August 31: The coronavirus tally in India on Monday crossed the 36 lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total COVID-19 case tally in the country has mounted to 36,21,246. Of the total cases, there are 7,81,975 active coronavirus cases in the country while 27,74,802 cured and discharged from hospitals. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 64,469, the Health Ministry said. COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield, Developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Faces Ire of Muslim, Christian Clerics in Australia Over Use of Fetal Cells.

According to fresh data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India tested 8,46,278 samples in a single day on Sunday taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,23,07,914 till August 30. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 7,80,689 cases with the single-day spike of 16,408 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The death toll in the state mounted up by 296 to 24,399, the state Health department said.

Here's the tweet:

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 36 lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases & 971 deaths in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated & 64,469 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/Pwfn1x4RjT — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in Delhi mounted to 1,73,390 with 2,024 new COVID-19 cases. The death toll due to coronavirus in the national capital mounted to 4,426 with 22 fresh fatalities. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the COVID-19 tally rose to 95,155 with addition of 1,272 cases while 17 new deaths took the toll to 3,008. Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the consecutive fifth day as tally reaches 4,24,767.

India remains remains the third worst-hit nation after the US and Brazil. The global COVID-19 cases topped 25.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 845,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of August 31, the total number of cases stood at 25,133,368 and the fatalities rose to 845,073.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).