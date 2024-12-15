New Delhi, December 15: A fresh consignment of around 60 tonnes of emergency medical equipment, generators, and other utilities have been sent by India to Jamaica to support the country's healthcare needs and enhance their disaster preparedness. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared the details of the humanitarian assistance on Saturday.

"India sends Humanitarian Assistance to Jamaica. A consignment of around 60 tonnes of emergency medical equipment, Gensets & other utilities has departed for Jamaica. This assistance will support health care needs and rehabilitation of medical infrastructure as well as strengthen the disaster preparedness against Hurricanes," Jaiswal said in a post on X. PM Narendra Modi Meets Jamaican Counterpart Andrew Holness, To Discuss Bilateral Ties in First-Ever Prime Ministerial Visit From Jamaica to India (See Pics and Video).

India Sends 60 Tonnes of Medical Assistance to Jamaica

India and Jamaica share strong historical and cultural linkages, reflected in their shared colonial past, values of democracy and freedom, and passion for cricket. Recently, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness paid his first-ever visit to India from September 30-October 3. Both leaders held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi. Israel-Palestine Conflict: India Sends First Tranche of 30 Tonnes of Medical, Food Supplies to Palestine Through UNRWA (See Pics).

PM Andrew Holness expressed his country's desire to strengthen cooperation with India in various sectors, including science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), education, digitalisation, security, and energy.

PM Modi also hailed India-Jamaica ties stating that the relations between the two nations are based on a "shared history," adding that PM Holness has been a "longstanding friend of India". The Prime Minister expressed confidence in Holness' India visit, underscoring that his visit will give new energy to bilateral relations.

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness called his official trip to India a success and praised New Delhi for being a strong voice for the Global South while providing a pathway for development to countries like Jamaica.

PM Holness lauded India's prowess in cricket and Jamaica's excellence in track and field, adding that it provides tremendous opportunities for mutual exchange and cooperation.

India and Jamaica cooperate in the multilateral forum with common views and positions on issues such as promoting South-South Cooperation and the developmental imperatives of the Global South. They have a shared interest in shaping the emerging architecture of various multilateral institutions, especially with regard to addressing issues such as energy and food security, climate change and international terrorism.

