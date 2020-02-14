'India Will Never Forget': PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Pulwama Terror Attack Martyrs

Site of Pulwama Attack (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his homage to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bravehearts of Pulwama attack on Friday, February 14. It was around 3:00 pm on this day last year when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car, into a CRPF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway killing 40 CRPF jawans. Pulwama Terror Attack: Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pay Homage to CRPF Jawans Who Were Martyred in February 14, 2019, JeM Strike.

"Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom," PM Modi said in a tweet. Pulwama Terror Attack: India Remembers Its Brave Men; Here's The List of CRPF Jawans Who Were Martyred in February 14, 2019, JeM Strike.

PM Modi's Tweet:

In memory of Pulwama martyrs, a memorial will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp today. “It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack,” Additional Director General (ADG) of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan.

The memorial will display names of 40 CRPF personnel with their pictures along with the motto of the paramilitary force "Seva and Nishtha (Service and Loyalty)". The memorial will be erected adjacent to the place where a suicide bomber blew himself next to a CRPF convoy.