New Delhi, April 20: The Indian Army on Tuesday said it is converting its base hospital in Delhi to an exclusive COVID-19 facility for armed forces personnel as well as veterans. This facility will be available for COVID-19 patients from Thursday, it said on Twitter.

The Army said on Twitter, "Base Hospital Delhi Cantt BHDC is being converted into an exclusive COVID-19 facility for Indian armed forces and veterans with effect from April 22, 2021."

"All OPDs (out patient department) will shift and function at Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR) with effect from April 22," it added. Moreover, the Army said an online tri-service teleconsultation service called "SeHAT OPD" is functional right now for veterans, armed forces personnel as well as their dependents. "For ailments and prescriptions for continuation of medications log in to http:ehatopd.in," it added. COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: DMRC Closes Entry Gates of 5 Metro Stations to Avoid Crowding.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.