Jammu, April 20: At least two jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area. According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike, the sources said. Army Vehicle Fire: Casualties Feared As Army Truck Catches Fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch (Watch Video).

Visuals From the Site:

Two-three jawans were killed, they said. Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, they said.