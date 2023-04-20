In a tragic incident, an Indian army truck caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area on Thursday, and many casualties are feared. The incident took place in the Bhata Dhurian area. More details are awaited. Indian Army Says Soldier Dies of Bullet Injury at Punjab's Bathinda Military Station, No Link To Yesterday's Firing Incident.

Army Vehicle Fire:

Casualties feared as an Indian Army truck catches fire in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QgVwYQIZQ4 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Casualties Feared:

