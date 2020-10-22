Hyderabad, October 22: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane commissioned the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) ship INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. INS Kavaratti, last of the 4 indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare stealth corvettes, is all set to join Indian Navy.

Designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design, the ship portrays the growing capability in becoming self-reliant through indigenisation. INS Kavaratti derived its name from the eponymous INS Kavaratti, which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older INS Kavaratti operated during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war, according to a Hindustan Times report. Know All Details About Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette.

INS Kavaratti Commissioned into Indian Navy:

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette “INS Kavaratti” commissioned into Indian Navy by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/1B9jJdD0K4 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

Here's all you need to know about INS Kavaratti:

INS Kavaratti has state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines. It also has credible self-defence capability.

INS Kavaratti has up to 90 percent indigenous content. The use of carbon composites to build it has been described as a ‘commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding.’

Kavaratti has completed sea trials with the Indian Navy.

It has been built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), the warship has a displacement of 3,300 tonnes.

