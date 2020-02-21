Indian Railways' 'Fit India' Movement: 'Squat Kiosk' Installed at Anand Vihar Station in Delhi; Free Platform Ticket For Doing 30 Squats (Watch Video)

Squat Kiosk installed at Anand Vihar Railway Station (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 21: In a bid to promote "Fit India" campaign, the Indian Railways have launched a new initiative on Friday. As part of the initiative, a machine has been installed at the Anand Vihar Railway Station wherein free platform tickets will be given to the people who exercise at the installed "Squat Kiosk". People have to do 30 squats in three minutes to get a free platform ticket.

SK Lohia, MD, Indian Railway Stations Development Corp Ltd said, "It is an initiative to promote "Fit India" campaign. We have programmed the machine in a manner that if you do 30 squats in 3 minutes, you will get as an incentive a free platform ticket."

Video of People Exercising at Squat Kiosk:

"Fit India" was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year in August with an aim to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives. The announcement of launching Fit India Movement was made by PM Modi during "Mann Ki Baat" on August 25.

A committee comprising government officials, members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters was formed to advise the government on the Fit India Movement. It will be under the chairmanship of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.