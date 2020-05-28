Indian Railways Has Run 3,543 Shramik Special Trains Since May 1, Around 48 Lakh Passengers Ferried Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shramik Special Trains (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 28: The Indian Railways has so far operated a total of 3,543 Shramik Special trains since May 1 to transport stranded passengers to their home states. Around 48 lakh passengers have been ferried to various states in the last 26 days till May 27. In an official release, the IRCTC distributed more than 78 lakh free meals and more than 1.10 crore water bottles to travelling migrants. On May 26, a total of 255 Shramik Specials were pressed into service from various states in India. Indian Railways Issues Guidelines for Trains Starting From June 1: Ticket Bookings, Cancellation & Refunds, Food and Linen in Trains, All You Need to Know.

The special trains were terminated in various States across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh with 1392 Trains, Bihar with 1123 Trains, Jharkhand with 156 Trains, Madhya Pradesh with 119 Trains and Odisha with 123 Trains. Trains that are running today are not facing any congestion. Earlier, the Railways had said that it witnessed congestion on the Railway network between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on May 23 and 24 which was later resolved. Full List of 200 Trains to be Resumed by Indian Railways From June 1, Check Station Names and Routes.

Since May 1, the Indian Railways began running Shramik Special trains to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places to their respective states. In addition to the Shramik special trains, the Indian Railways is also running 15 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi from May 12.