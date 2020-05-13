Indian Railways Says All 'Shramik Special Trains' Will Run From Old Delhi Railway Station; Passengers of Other Trains, Terminating at New Delhi Railway Station, Asked to Exit From Ajmeri Gate Side

Passengers screening at railway station. (Photo Credit: @RailMinIndia)

New Delhi, May 13: Days after announcing special set of 'Shramik Special' trains to ferry back migrant workers, the Indian Railway on Thursday informed that all the special Shramik trains will now run from Old Delhi railway station. Apart from this, the railways stated that passengers of other trains will be allowed to exit only from Ajmeri Gate side entry for trains terminating at New Delhi railway station.

Informing about the latest development, a railway official said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Special Shramik trains will now run from Old Delhi Railway Station. 3 trains for Bihar's Bhagalpur, Darbhanga and Barauni will run today." It also stated that special trains will leave from New Delhi railway station and the entry would be allowed from Paharganj side. Indian Railways Has Run 542 Shramik Special Trains So Far, 6.48 Lakh Passengers Ferried Across the Country Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Here's what Railway official said:

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Railways had informed that they had so far operated 542 'Shramik Special' trains and has transported over 6.48 lakh passengers stranded across the country till May 12, 2020. It is to be known that on May 1, he Railways announced to run 'Shramik Special' trains to ferry stranded labourers, pilgrims, tourists and students following demands of the state governments to run special trains.

According to an official release, as on May 12, a total of 542 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country, in which 448 trains had reached its destination and 94 trains are in transit. The special trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur,Muzzaffarpur, Saharsa etc.

The Indian Railways shared details of the Shramik Special trains and said the 448 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 Train), Bihar (117 Trains), Chattisgarh (1 Train), Himachal Pradesh (1 Train), Jharkhand (27 Trains), Karnataka (1 Train), Madhya Pradesh (38 Trains), Maharashtra (3 Trains), Odisha (29 Trains), Rajasthan(4 Trains), Tamil Nadu (1 Train), Telangana(2 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 Trains), West Bengal(2 Trains).