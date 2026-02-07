New Delhi, February 7: To accommodate urgent travel needs that arise after regular ticket bookings have closed, Indian Railways maintains a specialised "Emergency Quota" (EQ). While the facility is often associated with high-ranking officials, the system also provides a vital lifeline for common passengers facing genuine personal emergencies, such as medical crises or family bereavements.

Managed by dedicated Emergency Quota cells located at Zonal and Divisional headquarters, this limited number of berths is carved out from different classes across various trains to ensure the national transporter can respond to high-priority requirements. RAC Ticket Partial Refund Likely? Parliament Panel Asks Indian Railways to Compensate Passengers Without Full Berth.

Who is Eligible for the Quota?

The Ministry of Railways has defined specific categories of travelers who can access these seats. Primarily, the quota is intended for High Official Requisition (HOR) holders, a group that includes Central Government Ministers, Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, and Members of Parliament. Railway Ticket Price Hike: Indian Railways Fares To Go Up From December 26, To Yield INR 600 Crore Extra Revenue.

However, the scope of the EQ extends beyond officialdom. The Railways also considers requests for passengers on the waiting list who demonstrate an "emergent demand." This includes:

Government Duty: Officials traveling for urgent state business.

Medical Emergencies: Patients traveling for critical treatment.

Bereavement: Individuals traveling due to a death in the family.

Employment Opportunities: Candidates traveling for time-sensitive job interviews.

The Approval and Priority Hierarchy

The process of allotting these seats is governed by a strict "Warrant of Precedence," which establishes a clear hierarchy for approval. According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the first priority is always given to the self-travel of HOR holders and Members of Parliament based on their seniority.

Once these primary requirements are met, the remaining berths are released to other applicants. Railway officials evaluate these secondary requests by weighing the passenger's status against the nature of their urgency. For example, a medical emergency or a death in the family typically receives higher priority over routine travel requests.

How to Apply and Prevent Misuse

To maintain transparency and prevent "unscrupulous elements" from exploiting the system, the Railway Board has mandated that all requests must be submitted in writing. Applicants must provide a formal requisition letter, often supported by documentation such as a doctor’s note or an interview call letter, to the relevant EQ cell.

These cells, situated at major stations and administrative hubs, process the applications daily. Because the number of requests usually exceeds the available berths, the final list of confirmed passengers is typically finalized just a few hours before the train’s scheduled departure, coinciding with the preparation of the final reservation chart.

Context and Oversight

The Emergency Quota remains one of the most scrutinized aspects of railway administration. By centralizing the approval process within Zonal and Divisional offices, Indian Railways aims to ensure that the facility serves its intended purpose: providing a safety net for those who must travel on short notice for reasons of state or personal necessity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).