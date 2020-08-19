New Delhi, August 19: As the total number of coronavirus cases inched closer to the 28-lakh mark, there has been a marked improvement in the number of patients who recovered from COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of recoveries crossed the 2 million mark on Wednesday, which is the highest-ever single day recoveries of 60,091 in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate improved to 73.64 percent, according to the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health. India reported a spike of 64,531 cases and 1092 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the coronavirus tally in the country jumped to 27,67,274. India’s COVID-19 Tally Nears 28 Lakh Mark With Spike of 64,531 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 52,889.

India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 2 Million Mark:

The Ministry added "With the high number of COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, the recovery rate has scaled the peak of reaching 73.64 per cent. This has also led to the declining case fatality rate, which stands at a new low of 1.91 per cent today.

There has been a total of 22,322,205 coronavirus cases across the globe. India is the world's third hardest-hit nation. USA tops the chart with the maximum number of cases and the highest number of casualties. Brazil is in second place with a total of 3,411,872 cases, according to the Worldometer chart.

