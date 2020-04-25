India's COVID-19 Toll Close to 25,000-Mark With 1,490 New Cases in Past 24 Hours; 5,210 Recoveries and 779 Deaths So Far

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 25: The number of coronavirus cases in India inched closer to the 25,000-mark, with a total of 1,490 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. The corresponding period also saw the fatalities rising by 56, taking the overall death count to 779, as per the latest update issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Salons, Barber Shops And Dine-In Restaurants to Remain Shut During Lockdown, Clarifies MHA After Relaxation Order.

The numbers released by the Ministry showed that the overall count of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 24,942. The toll of active infections were recorded as 18,953, whereas, a total of 5,209 persons have recovered from the contagious disease so far. One foreign patient was migrated back to his home country.

Update by ANI

#COVID19: 1490 new cases and 56 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. https://t.co/BSx67KF4V6 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Statewise, the worst-affected is Maharashtra, where over 8,000 cases have been confirmed. The numbers include 6817 active infections, 957 recoveries and 301 deaths. Nearly 40 percent of India's total fatalities have been recorded in the state. Delhi and Tamil Nadu follow Maharashtra with 3,815 and 2,244 cases, respectively.

According to the Health Ministry, India has taken considerable leads in the fight against the pandemic. The daily COVID-19 surge rate was recorded as 6 percent today, which is the lowest since March. The country's doubling of cases has also slowed to 3.4 days, as compared to 7.5 recorded in the first week of April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of virus. All forms of public and private transport remain closed during the period. Only essential supplies, services and goods transport is allowed till the restrictions remain in force. In areas which do not entail COVID-19 hotspots, the Home Ministry has permitted shops to reopen with 50 percent of their strengths.