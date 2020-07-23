New Delhi, July 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Dr Subramanian Swamy will join a virtual meeting of Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Telangana State & Andhra Pradesh Branch on Thursday evening. The virtual meeting of the IACC will begin at 6 pm. Dr Subramanian Swamy, who is a member of Rajya Sabha, will speak on Indo-US relations, especially in the context of China. India Ideas Summit: US Should Learn to Work in Multipolar World Beyond Old Alliances, Says EAM Jaishankar.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce is a non-government, industry-led organization and serves as a link between the business communities of India and the United States. Subramanian Swamy's address comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at the India Ideas Summit 2020 on Wednesday. The event was held to discuss on India-US cooperation and ties in a post-coronavirus pandemic era.

Indo American Chamber of Commerce Virtual Meeting:

Addressing the India Ideas Summit, PM Modi talked about investment opportunities for US companies in India's various sectors and said the two countries are natural partners as both are vibrant democracies with shared values. "Now it is time our partnership plays an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the pandemic," the Prime Minister said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).