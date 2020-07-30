Bengaluru, July 30: Two techies were arrested by the Bengaluru Police on Thursday on the charge of uploading photos of female college students and lecturers on porn websites. They were apprehended by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Police, after a tracing operation that was launched in the backdrop of seven complaints against them.

The accused were identified as 37-year-old Ajay Thanikachalam and 27-year-old Vikas Raghotham. They were held from CV Raman Nagar and Rajajinagar localities, respectively. They were taken into custody for interrogation, and were expected to be produced before a local court to seek police remand. Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Man Shares His Nude Video With Girlfriend Over WhatsApp, She Extorts Rs 22,000 By Threatening to Leak It.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, while speaking to reporters, confirmed that seven complaints are registered against them, filed across the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police stations.

The accused, as per the preliminary probe, were found to have downloaded the photos from Facebook and Instagram handles of the victim and uploaded the same on porn sites.

After the police learnt that around 30 images of victims were uploaded on such sites, an email was sent to the pornographic content websites, directing them to remove the photos. The images were subsequently taken down by those websites, a police official privy to the case said.

The accused duo are booked under sections of the IT Act. More penal charges could be levelled against them. The police is also inspecting the laptops and mobile phones seized from the accused to gather more evidence against them.

