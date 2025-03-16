Indore, March 16: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man died after falling from the roof of his house in Indore. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, March 15, while the deceased man was partying with his friends on Saturday night. It is alleged that the effect of alcohol and the power cut are said to be the cause of the incident. The deceased was later identified as Devendra Singh.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, Singh, who hailed from Katni in Madhya Pradesh, was working in a private company in Pithampur for nearly a year. On the day of the incident, Singh was partying with his friends when he allegedly lost his balance and fell from the roof into an open field behind his residence.

Although his friends immediately rushed him to the hospital, Singh succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. Singh's friend told cops that all of them were partying at the roof of his residence on Saturday night, March 15, during which he was under the influence of alcohol. At around 11 PM, the power went off all of a sudden.

Amid this, while the friendd were laughng and joking, they heard Singh scream and found that he had fallen off the roof. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case to ascertain whether Singh's death was an accident or there is another reason behind the same. Cops are also interrogating all of Singh's friends and witnesses who were present at the scene of the incident.

Officials said that further action would be taken on the basis of the results of the investigation.

