Mumbai, February 14: An elderly couple from Mumbai's Chinchpokli fell victim to a scam, losing INR 7 lakh while attempting to recover INR 3,325 mistakenly transferred to the wrong account due to an incorrect IFSC code. The incident occurred on January 23 when the 74-year-old wife tried to pay their cable operator through the BHIM app. Upon realising the error, the couple searched online for the bank's contact number and called the provided number.

The person who answered, claiming to be the branch manager, instructed the woman to update her BHIM app and provide several details, including her account ID, Hindustan Times reported. He also asked her to update her ATM card. Over the next few days, the couple received messages indicating multiple debits from their joint account, totalling INR 6.75 lakh. Parcel Scam in Mumbai: Fraudsters Posing As 'Delhi Cops' Dupe Elderly Woman of INR 1.51 Crore After Victim Sends Parcel to Her Daughter in US.

Online Transaction Scam in Mumbai

After discovering the fraud, the couple requested the bank to freeze their account and reported the matter to the Kalachowki police on February 11. The police have registered a case against an unknown individual and are investigating the matter. The victims, both retirees who had worked in banks, are left devastated by the financial loss.

In other news, the police busted a gang of real estate brokers who allegedly duped people by promising them flats in high-rise towers at cheap rates. The police have arrested three gang members so far, including a lawyer, but the gang's mastermind is still at large. Dating App Scam: Fraudster Poses as Woman on Bumble, Defrauds Navi Mumbai Businessman of INR 33 Lakh; Arrested in Dehradun.

The arrested accused have been identified as Suresh Kale alias Suraj Dubey (28), Dheeraj Yadav (23), and Satyam Dubey (30), a lawyer. According to police sources, the accused deceived a 54-year-old businessman from Mira Road last year by promising him a flat worth INR 60 lakh in Omkar Altamonte Tower, located on Western Express Highway, Malad East.

