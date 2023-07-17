Mumbai, July 17: During a raid at a YouTuber's home in Uttar Pradesh, the income tax officials discovered 24 lakh in cash. According to officials, Taslim, who is under investigation, has been running a YouTube channel for years and has made close to 1 crore. The family, however, refutes the accusation that the YouTuber is using unlawful tactics to get money.

According to his brother, Taslim, who resides in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, creates films on the stock market and even pays income tax on his earnings. Feroze said that his brother oversees the Trading Hub 3.0 YouTube channel. He asserted that they had already paid 4 lakh in taxes on their 1.2 crore in total YouTube income. Jake Paul’s California Mansion Gets Raided by FBI As Part of an ‘Ongoing’ Investigation, Officials Seize Weapons From The YouTuber’s House.

There is no incorrect task that we perform. The reality is that we manage our YouTube channel, which generates a respectable revenue, Taslim said, adding that this raid was the result of a meticulous scheme.

Previously, the homes and businesses of 13 well-known YouTubers and content creators in Kerala, including actress Pearle Maaney, were raided by the Income Tax (IT) division. Several districts, including Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kasargod, were the sites of the raids.

These YouTubers make more Rs 1 crore yearly, according to IT officials, yet their tax returns do not adequately represent their revenue. According to authorities, there are also doubts regarding the sponsored promotional content that these video makers have used.

Additionally, some of the YouTubers have made unreported investments that are not declared in their tax returns. The Kochi-based IT Enforcement Wing organised the operation. Nikita Dragun Arrested in Miami Beach Hotel for Felony; YouTuber Was Walking Around the Pool Naked, Says Cops.

These YouTubers claim to have no fixed salary, and the monthly payments they receive from YouTube and other social media platforms rely on how many people see their work, according to the IT authorities. In terms of paying taxes, this has led to uncertainty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2023 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).