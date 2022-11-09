YouTuber Nikita Dragun on Monday was arrested after she was caught walking around a luxury Miami hotel pool naked. TMZ reports that the social media star who goes by the name Nikita Nguyen had allegedly been walking around the pool area in her bathing suit and being disorderly for hours. ‘Avengers’ Arrest Drug Dealers! Cops Dressed as Marvel Superheroes Conduct Narcotics Raid in Peru (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Nikita Dragun was arrested by Miami Police for battery on police officers after swimming and walking around naked, causing a disturbance to hotel goers. pic.twitter.com/2Rme4mbkBu — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2022

