Bhiwandi, September 9: In a rare case, a 32-year-old woman in Bhiwandi had triplets through normal delivery early on Tuesday. The woman was in her 35th week of pregnancy when she delivered three babies- two boys and a girl- weighed 1.7kg, 1.8kg and 1.9 kg. The delivery took place at Royal Hospital under supervision of gynaecologist Dr Humaira Shaikh. The babies are stable with no respiratory issues. Decuplets Babies Real or Fake? Was The World Duped By Decuplets News? A Timeline On The Mysterious Events Shrouding The Births of Decuplets In South Africa.

The woman was rushed to the hospital around 12:15 am on Tuesday after she experienced pain in her abdomen. By the time she reached, she was in labour. "We carried out preliminary investigations and realised that we can go ahead with a normal vaginal delivery as the first baby was in a vertex position," Dr Shaikh told Hindustan Times. When baby's head comes out first, it is called vertex position.

After she delivered the first baby, she was taken to operation theatre and the backup option of the C-section was ready. An anaesthetist was on standby. However, the second baby was also conceived naturally. "The third baby was in a horizontal position, but we got enough space to move the baby and go ahead with the delivery," Dr Shaikh said. A natural conception of triplets is seen in one in 8,000 cases.

"Delivering triplets through a normal delivery at 35 weeks is also rare," Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Jatinder Kaur was quoted as saying. Kaur, who practices at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, delivered triplets at 35 weeks only once in her 15-year long career and that too through a C-section.

