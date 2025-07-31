Jabalpur, July 31: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly killed when she tried to stop her granddaughter's rape. Police officials said that the accused strangled the elderly woman to death after she tried to stop him from raping her granddaughter. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday night, July 29, in the Cherital area of Jabalpur.

The incident came to light after a case was registered, reports the Free Press Journal. Acting on the complaint, the police booked the accused under charges of rape and murder. He was later identified as Prateek Kushwaha alias Rahul. A police investigation revealed that the accused allegedly barged into the victim's residence on Tuesday night, when the elderly woman was sleeping with her two granddaughters. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

It is learnt that the accused allegedly raped one of the two girls and went on to tie the hands and legs of the other girl. Amid this, the victim's grandmother woke up and tried to intervene; however, the accused allegedly strangled her to death. When the grandmother woke up during the incident, she immediately tried to intervene, but the accused strangled her to death.

He also physically assaulted the survivor when she resisted his rape bid. Cops also found that the accused, who is married, was allegedly pressuring the girl to marry him. As the girl rejected his proposal, he resorted to a violent act. Meanwhile, the police have begun investigating the case. Indore Shocker: Boy Sodomised, Forced Into Oral Sex on School Campus in Madhya Pradesh; 2 Detained.

So far, the accused has not been arrested.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

