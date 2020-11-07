Jaipur, November 7: A speeding Audi car in Jaipur mowed down a young man who was on his way to appear for the constable recruitment exam on Friday. The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Madaram Dewasi, was flung in the air by the speeding Audi car. The accident took place on Sodala elevated road at 8 am. Madaram Dewasi was thrown off the flyover by the car driver Neha Soni and he landed 150 metres below on the roof of a house. Rajasthan Road Accident: 10 Dead After Bus Collides With Truck on NH-11 Near Bikaner.

Dewasi, a resident of Pali, was walking on the flyover to reach the examination centre. Neha Soni, a resident of Moti Doongri area in Jaipur, along with another woman, was travelling towards Ajmer road. At 8 am, Neha Soni's car hit Dewasi from behind. The accident was so severe that Dewasi was flung off the flyover and fell on the roof of a house below. He died on the spot. The victim’s limbs were severed in the mishap. Indian Army's Vehicle Meets With Accident on Bikaner-Jaipur Road, Major And Colonel Killed.

"It appears to be a case of speeding. The vehicle went completely out of control. After hitting Mada Ram, the driver could not control the car and it hit a pole. We have seized the vehicle," an officer was quoted by Times of India as saying. Soni and the other women were detained briefly and later allowed to go. Police registered a case under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) as well as 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

Notably, IPC section 304 A is a bailable offence and the offender can get bail from the police station itself. Neha Soni is the daughter-in-law of Vimal Soni, who owns the Soni hospital. Madaram Dewasi was from a poor family. He was the youngest of seven siblings in his family. His family demanded justice for Dewasi and strict punishment for the guilty. A social media campaign with #JusticeForMadaramDewasi was also being run.

