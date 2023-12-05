Jaipur, December 5: In the aftermath of the gruesome killing of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena leader at his home, Rajasthan's Jaipur remains tense on Tuesday, December 5. Earlier in the day, Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence. Supporters of the murdered Karni Sena leader barricaded the Shipra Path road outside the hospital where he was taken following the assault in Jaipur. A bandh (shutdown) in protest of the death has been announced by several Rajput groups in the state.

Additionally, the Rajput groups demanded a bandh in a number of regions, including Bundi, Baran, etc. They further demanded a protest in front of the divisional headquarters in Jodhpur and Barmer regions.

About the Assassination of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

The shootout was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the latter's house, a clip of which later surfaced online. Naveen Singh Shekhawat, who also died in the firing during the incident, has been named as one of the attackers. The remaining two attackers, according to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju Joseph, were able to escape on a scooter they stole from a person outside of Gogamedi's home. Reporters were informed outside the hospital by one of Gogamedi's relatives that he had been receiving threats for a while and was afraid of such an assault. He said the threats had been reported to the police.

The state recently held assembly elections, and the assassination has set up a political slugfest in the desert state. Pramod Tewari, the leader of the Congress, asserted that the news of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking over the state has given the criminals more confidence.

Meanwhile, according to Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra, police are conducting raids at potential attackers' hiding places. "Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants. We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon", he told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

