In a shocking incident in Jaipur’s upscale Shanti Nagar area, 65-year-old Sushila Devi was attacked just 200 metres from her home while returning from a Jain temple. Around 7:45 PM, two men on a motorcycle approached her—one hurled chilli powder into her face, pushed her down, and snatched her gold chain. Thankfully, her eyeglasses, worn post-surgery, protected her eyes from severe damage. Hearing her cries, a nearby man and woman rushed to help and briefly chased the culprits, but the thieves escaped. The brazen attack in a busy locality has sparked outrage and concerns over rising street crimes even in well-guarded parts of the city. Police are reviewing CCTV footage. Jaipur Shocker: RAC Jawan Shoots Labour Inspector Dead Over Personal Dispute in Rajasthan, Surrenders.

Chain Snatching in Jaipur

कल ही एक कार्यक्रम में राजस्थान की डिप्टी सीएम दिया कुमारी का दिया भाषण याद आ गया, उन्होंने कहा था कि हमारी सरकार में महिलाएं सुरक्षित महसूस कर रही हैं, पहले ऐसा नहीं था. इस बयान को दिए 24 घंटे भी नहीं हुए कि राजधानी जयपुर में ही इसका फैक्ट चैक हो गया. दुर्गापुरा के शांति नगर… pic.twitter.com/fQqyWynvwn — suman(नरेश मीना का परिवार) (@suman_pakad) August 6, 2025

