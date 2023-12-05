Patna, December 5: A home guard jawan was killed and four other police personnel, who were escorting the SUV of cabinet minister Jama Khan, met with an accident in Bihar's Rohtas district, an officer said on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Parasthua police station area between Malihabad and Kochas area on Monday night. Jama Khan Accident Video: Driver Killed, Four Policemen Injured After Police Escort Car of Bihar Minority Welfare Minister Meets With an Accident in Rohtas.

Following the accident Rohtash SP Veneet Kumar, Shahabad range DIG Navin Chandra Jha and civil surgeon reached the spot and also visited the hospital. The police said that the escort police van was being driven by a home guard constable Jamaluddin Khan.

Injured Policemen Admitted to Hospital

#WATCH | Bihar: Driver died and 4 policemen injured after the Police escort car of Bihar Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan met with an accident in Rohtas pic.twitter.com/K4zpCw29Ir — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

He was driving the vehicle at high speed and crashed into a parked truck. While Khan died on the spot, Manoj Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Rani Kumari and Archana Kumari sustained injuries and were rushed to the Common Health Center at Parasthua block. Bihar Road Accident: Three Youths Killed in Road Mishap As Speeding Bike Crashes Into Parked Truck in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

One of the critically injured cops was referred to Varanasi for better treatment. The vehicle of the minority affairs minister was behind the escort vehicle. He survived unhurt.

