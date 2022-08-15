Srinagar, August 15: One Jammu and Kashmir policeman was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir on Monday evening, officials said.

"Terrorists hurled grenade at Police Control Room Kashmir, resulting in minor injuries to one police personnel. Area cordoned off," police said. Additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers. Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade Attack at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar.

This is the second grenade attack in Kashmir on a single day. Earlier one civilian was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists at Chadoora area in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday evening.

