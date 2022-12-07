Jammu, December 7: High alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir after a grenade attack. The attack took place late Tuesday evening near the police post in the Sidhra area of Jammu district. Police sources said that the explosion took place outside the police building. Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer Punished for Contracting Second Marriage Without Government Permission.

"The lever of the grenade was recovered from the blast site. No casualty occurred because of the explosion," sources said.

A high alert has been sounded across the union territory because a similar grenade was used by terrorists in 2018 in Budgam district of the Valley, sources added.

