Srinagar, November 12: The two terrorists killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chawalgam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district have been identified and one of them was a Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

"Killed terrorists identified as District commander of HM Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat. Shiraz was active since 2016 and was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks and several civilian killings. "A big success for us," police quoting Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said. Jammu and Kashmir: LeT Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Police in Natipora Area.

The gunfight took place on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).