New Delhi, September 18: On this day, four years back, the horrific Uri attack took place. 18 soldiers were killed in the attack on the Indian Army base in Uri on September 18, 2016. The attack started a gun-battle between the terrorists and the Army that lasted about six hours.

The four terrorists who had entered the LOC, chose a temporary fuel depot having hundreds of litres of petrol, diesel, and kerosene for the massive grenade attack and it killed the soldiers who were sleeping nearby. Uri Terror Attack: Twitterati Pay Tribute to Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives in The Dastardly Attack.

During the investigation of the attack, it was revealed that the terrorists were carrying AK-47, they had 50 grenades to set off fire and with the help of which terrorists exploded the fuel depot.

Here's the list of 18 Martyrs whom the county lost on that day:

1. Subedar Karnail Singh, r/o Vill Shibu Chak, Teh- Bishnah, Dist Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir.

2. Havildar Ravi Paul, r/o Samba, Dist Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir.

3. Sepoy Rakesh Singh, r/o Vill Baddja, Dist Kaimur, Bihar.

4. Sepoy Javra Munda, r/o Vill Meral, Dist Khuti, Jharkhand.

5. Sepoy Naiman Kujur, r/o Vill Gumla, Chainpur, Jharkhand.

6. Sepoy Uike Janrao, r/o Vill Nandgaon (Kh), Dist Amravati, Maharashtra.

7. Havildar NS Rawat, r/o Vill Rajawa, Dist Rajasmand, Rajasthan.

8. Sepoy Ganesh Shankar, r/o Vill Ghoorapalli, Dist Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

9. Naik SK Vidarthi, r/o Vill Boknari, Dist Gaya, Bihar.

10. Sepoy Biswajit Ghorai, r/o Vill Ganga Sagar, Dist South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

11. Lance Naik G Shankar, r/o Vill Jashi, Dist Satara, Maharashtra.

12. Sep G Dalai, r/o Vill Jamuna Balia, Dist Howarah, West Bengal.

13. Lance Naik RK Yadav, r/o Vill Balia, Uttar Pradesh.

14. Sepoy Harinder Yadav, r/o Vill Ghazipur, Dist Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

15. Sepoy TS Somnath, r/o Vill Khadangali, Dist Nashik, Maharashtra.

16. Havildar Ashok Kumar Singh, r/o Vill Raktu Tola, Dist Bhojpur, Bihar.

17. Sepoy Rajesh k Singh, r/o Vill Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

18. Sepoy KV Janardhan

The attacks shook the nation and shaped India's policy of no tolerance towards terror approach in days to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).