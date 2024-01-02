Temperature is likely to fall further in coming days (Photo Credit: ANI)

Srinagar, January 2: Intense cold wave continued in Kashmir on Tuesday as continued dry spell worried locals about impending water scarcity. With no snowfall in sight, the minimum temperature is likely to fall further during the coming days as water woes start worrying Kashmiris.

All rivers, streams, lakes, springs and wells in Kashmir depend on good winter snowfall that replenish the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains. Less snowfall means less discharge in various water bodies during the summer. Jammu and Kashmir Weather: Minimum Temperature Remains Below Zero, Intense Cold Wave Grips Kashmir (Watch Video).

Thin Layer of Ice Covers Dal Lake:

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has ruled out any major change in weather during the next five to six days. Most of Valley’s perennial water reservoirs get replenished during the 40-day long period of harsh winter known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ that started on December 21 and will end on January 30. Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Envelops National Capital as Cold Wave Persists, Causing Traffic Disruptions (Watch Videos).

Minimum temperature was minus 4.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Tuesday while in Gulmarg and Pahalgam it was minus 4 and minus 6.2 respectively. Leh town in Ladakh had minus 10.9, Kargil minus 9.9 and Drass minus 13.7 as the minimum temperature. Jammu city had 7.7, Katra 5.1, Batote 2.7, Bhaderwah 0.4 and Banihal 2.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

