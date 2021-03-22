Srinagar, March 22: A joint operation by the security forces was launched on Monday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian following inputs on terrorists presence in the Munihal area of the city. The encounter was initiated based on the inputs provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The operation is still underway. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Pulwama District.

The Chinar Corps of Indian Army posted on Twitter about the operation and added that the area was cordoned, contact established and firefight was ensued. As of now, a total of four terrorists have been eliminated in the operation. Two of them are associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Cops Dead After Terrorists Open Fire at Police Party in Barzulla Area of Srinagar; Incident Caught on Camera.