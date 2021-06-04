Srinagar, June 4: A gruesome incident was reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district where a 4-year-old girl, who went missing while playing from outside her house, was mauled to death by a leopard. Reports inform that the kid was killed by a leopard in the Ompora area of Budgam on Thursday evening. According to a report by India Today, the girl, identified as Adha Shakil, was taken by a leopard while she was playing in the lawn of her house.

The incident came to light after the girl went missing while she was playing in the lawn of her house. The family alerted the authorities soon after, following which the police, wildlife teams, and locals launched a search operation. The officials said that the leopard had pounced on her and took her away while she was engrossed in playing. The body of the kid was found the body in a nearby plant nursery. Gujarat: 8-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Leopard in Gir East Forest.

Check the tweet:

"She was our princess", says grieving grandfather of a little girl who was mauled by a leopard.

She was our princess, says the grieving grandfather of a little girl who was mauled by a leopard in Ompora budgam. pic.twitter.com/xh7J2zGsqC — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) June 4, 2021

The report further adds that during the initial searches, locals had found blood marks and suspected that a leopard may have taken the girl away. However, after the authorities initiated a massive search, the body parts of the girl were found in a nearby nursery.

There have been several cases of human-animal conflict in forested areas in the recent past. Reports inform that in the colony where the incident took place, leopards have been spotted since long as it is situated near this dense nursery.

