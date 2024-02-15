Srinagar, February 15: A mother and her minor child were killed after falling into a gorge in J&K’s Kupwara district, said police. Officials said that the woman and her baby slipped into a deep gorge in the Keran area of the district Wednesday evening. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Rangers Violate Ceasefire Along International Border in RS Pura Sector.

“A woman identified as Rashida Begum of Keran and her baby slipped into a deep gorge in Mundain village of Keran yesterday evening. “Efforts are on to recover the bodies from the gorge,” officials said.

