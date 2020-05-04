Jammu and Kashmir: Three CRPF Personnel Martyred, Terrorist Killed In Qaziabad Area Of Handwara

Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo Credits: IANS|File)

Handwara, May 4: Three CRPF personnel were martyred in an encounter with terrorists near Qaziabad area of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday, May 4. According to news agency ANI, Central Reserve Police Force party posted near the Wangam stop was attacked by unidentified terrorists. The forces retaliated strongly and killed one terrorist. In the attack, seven CRPF jawans were also injured. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Among 4 Army Personnel, 1 Jammu And Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Martyred in Handwara Encounter; Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces.

Additional reinforcement was rushed to the spot following the attack on forces. The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated. Meanwhile, the identity of the terrorist is not yet revealed. PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Security Personnel Martyred in Handwara Encounter, Says ‘Their Sacrifice Will Never Be Forgotten’.

ANI Tweet:

3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives, 7 injured in terrorist attack in Handwara(J&K), CRPF officials tell ANI https://t.co/tG0NbdOgTG — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

This development comes a day after five security personnel, including a decorated Indian Army Colonel and Major were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara. As Per Army's statement, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police based on intel inputs that terrorists had kept civilians as hostages in Changimul village.

The forces managed to rescue civilians and killed two terrorists. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and several other officials paid tribute to the martyred personnel.