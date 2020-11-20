New Delhi, November 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said security forces have foiled "a nefarious plot" and thwarted Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists' "efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction" in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Narendra Modi was referring to the killings of four terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi tweeted. Four JeM terrorists were killed in the gunfight in Jammu's Nagrota area yesterday. The slain terrorists were carrying a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including 11 AK-47 rifles and pistols.

"Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister said. Reports suggest the slain terrorists were planning a big terror operation on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Security Forces Foiled Terror Attack Bid in Jammu and Kashmir, Says PM Modi:

Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

The terrorists were planning something big, perhaps "disruption of district-level elections", a top police officer told news agency IANS. PM Modi also held a review meeting with the top security brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah. According to a report by news agency ANI, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials attended the meeting.

The slain terrorists were travelling in a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).