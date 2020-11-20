New Delhi, Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with the top security brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as it emerged that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Jammu, were planning a big terror operation on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Government sources said NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials attended the meeting in which Modi took stock of the situation. Hafiz Saeed, 26/11 Mastermind, Sentenced to 10-Year Jail by Pakistan Court in Two Terror Cases.

The terrorists were planning "something big" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the sources added.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police had said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled.