In a tragic incident in Agra, Manav Sharma, a recruitment manager at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), committed suicide by hanging on the night of February 24. Before his death, Manav recorded a heartbreaking video where he tearfully explained the reasons behind his actions. "The law needs to protect men or otherwise there will be a time when there will be no men." He further added, "I am fed up with my wife. Please someone should talk about men, they become very lonely," he said in the video. Manav, who had been married for just a year, expressed regret towards his family in his final moments, apologising to his parents and sister. Sharma was found hanging at his residence in Defence Colony under the Sadar police station limits. The police have launched an investigation into the case and are examining his allegations. Agra: Young Man Threatens Suicide on Social Media After Argument with Girlfriend, Police Act Swiftly (Watch Video).

TCS Manager Dies by Suicide in Agra (Viewer Discretion Required)

आगरा- पत्नी से तंग आकर मानव शर्मा ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी. मानव TCS में नौकरी कर रहे थे.सुसाइड से पहले मानव ने रोते हुए Video बनाया है. pic.twitter.com/VoVRcsMyve — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 28, 2025

TCS Manager Had Attempted Suicide Before

Manav was my friend’s brother. He also attempted suicide once earlier but promised not to hurt himself again. He had been barely married for a year when he received Instagram messages that his wife is cheating on him. He told his family that he was afraid of divorce and that… https://t.co/encX5oTtz9 pic.twitter.com/VsI9OppNhW — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) February 28, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)