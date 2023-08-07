Bhopal, August 7: A stuntman died after performing a fire-spitting stunt with fuel at a public gathering that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended in the Chhatarpur district of the state.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm on Saturday, near Naugaon, nearly 23 kilometres from the district administrative centre. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Kabir Singh, who travelled from Uttar Pradesh to perform at the event along with his crew of nine individuals. The accident took place an hour prior to the Chief Minister's arrival at the event. Video: Fire Breathing Stunt Goes Wrong, Man Accidentally Sets Himself Ablaze While Trying to Breath Fire From Mouth During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations in Surat.

According to reports, Singh already had respiratory problems, which worsened after performing the stunt while keeping fuel in his mouth. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being sent to the district hospital, where he eventually died.

The Chhatarpur district administrative centre performed a postmortem, and a case of unnatural death was registered by the police. After this, the matter would be sent to the Naugaon police station for additional investigation. Disturbing Video: Stunt Gone Wrong! Man Climbs Train in Pune, Explodes on Spot When Grabs Overhead Wire.

Following the autopsy on Sunday, the body was given to the next of kin; a case has been filed in Chhatarpur and will be sent to us. Investigative results will determine the next step, Deepak Yadav, Naugaon police station in charge, told TOI.

