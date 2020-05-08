Jharkhand Government Bans Rajni Gandha, Raj Niwas, Dilruba and 8 Others Pan Masala Brands Containing Magnesium Carbonate as Ingredient

Pan Masala (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhubaneshwar, May 8: The Jharkhand government on Friday banned 11 brands of Pan Masala for one year. A state government notification issued by health secretary Nitin Kulkarni said, "41 samples of pan masalas of different brands including Rajni Gandha, Raj Niwas, Dilruba and others were collected from different districts for test and analysis during 2019-20." Uttar Pradesh Govt Lifts Ban on Manufacture and Sale of ‘Paan Masala’.

"All samples were found containing magnesium carbonate as ingredient. It is found that as per scientific research consumption of pan masala for years leads to acute hyper magnesia and sometimes leads to cardiac arrest. Magnesium carbonate is violation of Food Safety and Standards acts," it added.

The sale, hoarding, and stocks are banned for a period of one year. The products include Pan Bahar, Shikhar, Pan Parag and others.

"Jharkhand government has taken a courageous step to ban Pan Masala. As per GATS 2 survey 38.9 percent people of Jharkhand use tobacco products which is higher than the national average. The ban will bring down the tobacco users in the state," said Deepak Mishra, a government official.