Sonipat, March 31: The Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities (JSLH) at O.P. Jindal Global University is delighted to announce that the Fifth Undergraduate Research Conference on Liberal Arts and Humanities will be held on 2nd and 3rd of April, 2022 in an online mode.

This conference is a unique endeavour to stimulate student research at the undergraduate level and provides participating students from institutions all over India an excellent opportunity to meet virtually, exchange ideas in a forum stimulating respectful dialogue and promoting academic collaborations.

From its inception in 2017, the Undergraduate Research Conference has been a student-research centric academic platform for presenting interdisciplinary research (under a faculty member supervision) and promoting discussion in presence of a vibrant and world-class academic community of students and faculty members. This year as well, we continue to take the initiative forward to provide young minds from across institutions in India a brilliant opportunity to present their ideas and guided interdisciplinary research on relevant contemporary global issues.

The theme of the conference is liberal arts and humanities, with a particular interest in issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact, global warming and climate change, ambient pollution and public health, and water issues. Likewise, the conference also aims to explore the way contemporary issues are being represented in the disciplines of literature, creative arts, philosophy, history, communication, and other liberal arts-based perspectives.

Undergraduate student research presentations will include a mixture of verbal presentations and poster presentations. In addition, there will be an Art Exhibition for students who are interested in taking up expressive arts as careers.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "The Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities offers a space for the expansion of young minds in an interdisciplinary education ecosystem that mixes the classical, the contemporary and the future in a new framework - the first of its kind in India. Our aim is to break down disciplinary boundaries and redefine what it means to study arts and humanities in an international context with a focus on research."

The undergraduate research conference is unique in India in that it seeks to recognise the important contribution that undergraduate students may make to research, as well as the importance in honing research skills while at university.

